The Queen’s childhood friend blasts ‘shameful’ Netflix series The Crown

The Queen’s friend has said The Crown Netflix show ‘makes me so angry.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

A dear friend of the late Queen Elizabeth has hit out at Netflix’s The Crown following the release of its fifth season earlier this month.

Lady Glenconner, who acted as maid of honor at the Queen’s coronation, has described the hit royal drama as “complete fantasy” and “so unfair on members of the Royal Family.”

The lifelong friend had known the late monarch since she was a child.

She also acted as lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, for more than 30 years, as Independent reports.

The close friend to the royals has since slammed hit Netflix drama The Crown following its latest season.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she admitted that what frustrates her most is that some people, especially those in America, believe every scenario to be completely true.

The Queen’s friend slams Netflix’s The Crown

“It’s so irritating. I don’t watch The Crown now because it just makes me so angry,” she revealed.

“And it’s so unfair on members of the royal family,” the late Queen’s friend added.

Netflix has continued to defend the show by stating that it “has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.”

The Daily Mail reports that the streaming giant has also added a disclaimer to the marketing for the new series, claiming it is a “fictional dramatization” that is “inspired by real-life events.”

What’s more, Lady Glenconner, who is also portrayed in The Crown, highlighted certain storylines in the show as being “completely untrue.”

Lady Glenconner says some storylines are ‘completely untrue’

In one scene from series three, Lady Glenconner, played by Nancy Carroll, is depicted discussing various men with Princess Margaret.

“I mean, of course that never happened,” she claimed.

In another controversial episode, Prince Phillip was presented as being indirectly responsible for the death of his sister Cecile in a plane crash in 1937.

Lady Glenconner described this storyline as “terribly hurting.”

“Nobody wants to have their relations trashed like that,” the Queen’s close friend explained.

Lady Glenconner also revealed that Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in Seasons 3 and 4, visited her and asked for her advice.

“She came for about two hours. I told her how Princess Margaret smoked, how she walked,” she said.

Following Helena’s performance in The Crown, Lady Glenconner recalled how the actor asked her what she thought of it.

To which Lady Glenconner replied, “Well, rather disappointed.”

However, Helena hit back, and according to Lady Glenconner, she said, “I know. But the thing is, I’m an actress, and I have to do what’s written for me.”

Lesley Manville has taken over playing Margaret for the latest series, which launched earlier this month.