The Crown: This drama sweeps the Golden Globes

Season 4 of The Crown premiered on Netflix in November 2020 and instantly became a fan-favorite! The show follows the ruling of Queen Elizabeth from the mid-forties to the early-nineties thus far— Season 4 began in the late seventies.

Two more seasons of the series have been confirmed and are expected to play out to more recent times.

Back in January, Netflix released the viewership numbers for The Crown and reported that it has been streamed in over 73 million households and that its “popularity grows with each new season.” This cultural phenomenon has been reflected in this year’s Golden Globes nominations where The Crown found itself nominated in six times, in four different categories.

The Crown’s Golden Globe nominations:

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Emma Corrin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Olivia Colman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Josh O’Connor

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Gillian Anderson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Helena Bonham Carter

The Crown’s Golden Globe results

Netflix’s The Crown walked away with a win in every category it was nominated in. The show was double nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television).

Winning the awards was Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson. Excitingly enough, The Crown also won Best Television Series (Drama).

The cast of The Crown

The cast of The Crown is ever-changing as members of the cast are swapped out to properly reflect the aging of the characters. Season 4 marked Colman’s last run as Queen Elizabeth, who she’s been playing since the prior season.

She commented on this around the time of the season premiere. She said, “ I have enjoyed this job so much, and I will miss sitting with and laughing with everyone on set so much. We really were having the time of our lives, and that group of people will be a very hard act to follow.”

Carter, who played Princess Margaret in Season 3 and 4, also found it hard to say goodbye to her character. She shared that she had a deep affection for her character and was “genuinely” sad to be parting.

She added, “I felt tremendous sadness to say goodbye to her because she’s been great company. Margaret has taught me a lot and I do think as an actor we are privileged because we get to know these people.”

Throughout time, other cast members have expressed similar sentiments. Yet, despite the show’s constant cast swaps, it has consistently been praised for its leading and supporting actors — as seen in the show’s sweep in Golden Globes wins.

The Crown Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix.