Alyssa Farah Griffin turns her nose up at this royal Christmas card

Alyssa Farah Griffin is causing a stir online for a reason other than a possible pregnancy.

Lately, The View co-host has been thought to be pregnant by fans on social media and even by Whoopi Goldberg.

Alyssa had not said anything about it other than when Whoopi asked her on the air, and she told Whoopi it wasn’t a good time to request that when her mother-in-law was watching the taping.

Alyssa was recently asked about that time on Brian Teta’s podcast, The View: Behind the Table.

Brian called that time with Whoopi, asking her on the show to be the “highlight of the year.”

Alyssa still did not confirm or deny a pregnancy with Brian on the podcast, although she did mention that friends and family will be looking for a baby bump during the upcoming holidays.

Alyssa is now expressing strong opinions on a famous family, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family.

Alyssa Farah Griffin called Prince William’s Christmas card, ‘normal’

Whoopi brought up the subject of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family holiday card. The photo includes William and Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Whoopi mentioned that some people snarkily called it a “mall photo shoot,” while others loved it and said it was “unpretentious.”

Most of the ladies liked the photo, although, as previously reported on Monsters and Critics, some were worried about Prince Louis and his finger, which looked like it was missing.

Ana Navarro called it the “perfect photo” because everyone looked happy. Sunny Hostin didn’t have a problem with it either.

But Alyssa had the harshest words to say, “It’s giving normal. They’re wanting to look normal, but at the end of the day, they’re royals.”

She then went on to say, “You got crown jewels. I know you have excellent decorations; you’ve got castles; I want to see all that in my Christmas photo!”

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, does her best to be ‘normal’

“Normal” could be precisely what Kate Middleton is going for with her Christmas photo and the content she posts on her and Prince William’s official Instagram account.

After the Christmas photo was published on Instagram, the following post was one of Kate dressed in a sweater and jeans with her children dropping off donations to a baby bank.

Grazia reports that a baby bank is a place to “collect and provide baby essentials like nappies, formula, food, wipes, clothes, books, toys and pushchairs.”

Kate uses this casualness in the ad and her family photo to encourage other average families to give to those in need.

Captioning the photo, “Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives and future society,” she normalizes giving donations to charity.