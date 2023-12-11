Prince Louis’ missing finger worries fans of the Royal Family

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have three adorable children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are their names, and they are 10, 8, and 5 years old respectively.

The public loves to get a glimpse of them doing anything. Out shopping, volunteering, or just playing are all great photo opportunities for everyone to see the children.

Each year, the royal couple releases a family photograph. The ones with the children started in 2013. The public can see how the family has grown over the years.

Some years are more casual than others, with some photos outside, and some, like this year, are a study in simple elegance.

A renowned photographer, Josh Shinner has worked with celebrities, including singers, actors, and models. Yahoo reports that while this is his first royal assignment, a Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Prince and Princess saw Josh’s work and wanted to capture a memorable family portrait.”

Fans noticed something was wrong with Prince Louis

The photograph of the royal family is simple, with everyone wearing white shirts and jeans. But upon closer inspection, some fans wonder what is up with one of the children.

One finger seems missing when you look closely at the prince’s left hand. Fans of the royals started posting on Josh’s Instagram asking questions.

One user, @iamsarahbosley, said in part, “Louis had a finger missing, and how is Kate’s arm that long!”

Another, @believe_in_flawsome, said, “What happened to Louis’s hands? His middle finger is missing!!”

There has been no official comment about the issue thus far.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s photo is a striking contrast to his son’s offering.

Buckingham Palace issued a photo of King Charles’ Christmas card on their official Instagram account.

The photo is captioned, “This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand.”

Hugo Burnand was a royal photographer who photographed the king’s coronation.

The difference between the King’s Christmas card and Prince William’s is a night to day. It is a study of the old guard of the monarchy, King Charles, and a new, fresh next generation, Prince William.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have yet to release their Christmas card this year amidst the question of whether or not they will Christmas with their UK family or stay in North America this year.