Robin Roberts continues lengthy absence from GMA as fans demand her return

Good Morning America viewers have been wondering about Robin Roberts’ absence from the show as she continues to miss episodes in the new year.

Roberts has been one of the regulars on GMA for 18 years, as she became an anchor in 2005.

She’s typically seen alongside Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos as the show’s main news coverage team.

However, the popular co-anchor of the morning program has been off the air since late December 2023.

Recent episodes have featured Roberts replaced on the live airing – which may have concerned some viewers.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As fans continue to see new episodes arrive without Roberts on them, some have gone so far as to demand her return.

Fans demand Robin Roberts’ return to GMA

Viewers haven’t seen Roberts appear as part of the GMA co-anchor team since December 21, as she’s continued to be absent during the new year.

Viewers who watched ABC News’ December 27 year-end special also saw Roberts on their screens, although that footage was likely pre-recorded.

During Roberts’ GMA absences, Linsey Davis has filled in as her replacement. She has appeared on the show other times when Roberts or another anchor was missing.

Roberts’ lengthy GMA hiatus has prompted viewers to take to her recent Instagram post, with many wishing her a Happy New Year.

However, others have wondered when she will return and demanded she return to the GMA studio.

“Say it ain’t so… I’m thinking you might be leaving GMA as you are rarely there anymore,” one commenter said.

“So glad you are getting some down time. Now get back to the studio!” another wrote.

Fans comment on the GMA absence. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Roberts is the latest of the GMA regulars to have missed many consecutive episodes of the show.

Monsters and Critics reported that Strahan missed nearly three weeks of his TV appearances, including GMA and Fox NFL Sunday, due to “personal family matters.”

Why is Robin Roberts missing from GMA?

As the new year arrived, Roberts shared a photo of her dog Lukas poolside in Key West, Florida, where she’s been while missing GMA.

“From our serene backyard in Key West, our @lil_man_lukas just wants to wish all a very Happy & Healthy New Year. Let’s all #LoveMoreIn2024 🙏🏾❤️,” Roberts wrote in her caption.

In December, Monsters and Critics reported that Roberts revealed her holiday plans were to vacation there with her wife, Amber Laign, and their beloved dog.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Roberts will return to the GMA desk alongside Strahan and Stephanopoulos. However, there haven’t been any reports that she’s leaving the program.

She also has an exclusive interview with WNBA star Brittney Griner. They’ll discuss Griner’s arrest and imprisonment in Russia, which led to a United States effort that eventually secured her release in a prisoner exchange last year.