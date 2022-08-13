Ricki Lake shows off dramatic hair regrowth before and after photos

Ricki Lake could not be happier with her dramatic hair regrowth. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ricki Lake has been showing off her dramatic hair regrowth with a couple of before and after photos on social media, and the results are quite incredible.

The 53-year-old former Ricki Lake host opened up in January 2020 about how she has suffered from hair loss for many years, starting in the late 1980s.

Lake had been attempting to hide her condition, but two years ago, she decided to go public with her struggles, an experience that caused her to feel “liberated.”

This week, Lake took to Instagram to post two pics side by side. The first was from December 2019 and portrayed her with a very short and thinning scalp.

But the second photo, from January 2021, showed a whole new woman with beautiful thick luscious hair.

So, what’s the secret to her success? Lake gives all the credit to Harklinikken hair products and the company’s “simple and easy protocol.”

Ricki Lake could ‘not be happier’ with her hair regrowth

She explained in the caption, “I’ve been following their simple and easy protocol for over 2 years now. People ask all the time, I use their shampoo, condition daily and their extract at night.”

Lake also said she could “not be happier” with the results and that she is finally at “peace” with her difficult condition.

Fans in the comments were full of praise and compliments for Lake. They called her beautiful and thanked her for sharing her struggles.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful journey, thanks for sharing!” and another said, “You look absolutely stunning Ricki!! 😍😍😍❤️.”

Pic credit: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake opened up about hiding her hair loss in 2020

In her initial 2020 Instagram post, Ricki Lake shared several photos of her hair loss and assured fans that she wasn’t sick and wasn’t having a mental breakdown. She wrote about how she had suffered in silence for nearly 30 years as she tried everything to battle and hide her hair loss.

She described the condition as “debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things,” and even admitted to being suicidal on some occasions.

Lake admitted that the problem had first started in 1988 during her role as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray. The star claimed her hair had never been the same since “they triple-processed and teased my then healthy virgin hair every 2 weeks during filming.”

“From Hairspray to Hairless,” she joked.

Lake also blamed many other factors for putting stress on her locks, such as “dieting, hormonal birth control, radical weight fluctuations over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions.”

Thankfully, it appears that Lake got the help she needed, and she seems a lot happier.

Hair loss can be an embarrassing and traumatic experience, but it is also quite common.

Recently 90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya admitted she had suffered hair loss after becoming “ill due to nerves.” And Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis admitted to hair loss after suffering from postpartum depression.