Ricki Lake has shown off her over 33-pound weight loss as she reveals a new lifestyle transformation.

The actress has struggled with her weight for years and has openly spoken about those struggles in the past.

For the first time, however, Ricki let her fans in on her new weight-loss journey – it’s like nothing she’s ever done before.

It’s not just the massive amount of weight loss that has Ricki talking, but the health change she’s been going through.

At age 55, Ricki embarked on a new phase of life that made her feel the healthiest she had ever been.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ricki opened up about her transformation with a post that included her husband, Ross.

Ricki Lake shows off 33+ lb weight loss’ Healthiest way I’ve lost weight’

The former talk show host revealed that Ross decided to join Ricki on her mission to get healthier. Ricki shared a series of pictures from their four-month journey, kicking it off with them on a walk.

Next up was a photo of Ricki snuggling close to her hubby and then a walk on the beach with her dog. There was even a mirror selfie where Ricki showed off her more than 33-pound weight loss.

“Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs,” began her lengthy caption.

Ricki admitted they did this without the help of any drugs or weight loss supplements, not that she’s judging anyone who goes that route. But Ross and Ricki wanted to at least try it on their own.

After admitting she was in perimenopause, Ricki revealed she was worried the weight wouldn’t come off as easily as it had in the past, but it did.

“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. 💪 I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years,” Ricki expressed.

The caption wrapped up with Ricki sharing where she started and where she is now with her weight.

Ricki Lake is the latest celebrity to show off a killer physical transformation.

Other celebrities sharing their weight loss transformations

Kelly Clarkson has made many headlines for her new slimmer figure since she moved to New York City. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, after her appearance at the Grammy Awards, Kelly had her fans saying she looked “16” again.

The downside is the critics have also been coming for Kelly. Following Super Bowl weekend, The Kelly Clarkson Show host was called out for being “too skinny.”

Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd has been enjoying her new physique following her massive weight loss and revealing her look for a good cause.

Ricki Lake looks fabulous and has shared her story, which we have to say is very inspiring. We can’t wait to see what she reveals next on her health journey.