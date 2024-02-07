Kelly Clarkson looks ’16’ after weight loss and makeover

Kelly Clarkson attended the Grammys over the weekend and took her son, Remington, as her plus one.

The talk show host stunned on the red carpet, with her fans loving her chic look, highlighting her recent weight loss.

Over the last several months, Kelly has dropped over 50 pounds, and she is beginning to shine again after a very contentious divorce.

Several big moves have taken place, including moving her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, from Los Angeles to New York City. It was one of the best decisions she’s made for herself and her children, with everyone seemingly enjoying the chance of scenery.

Aside from more walking around the city and other changes, Kelly has talked about eating better and following her doctor’s advice regarding her weight loss.

Moving forward, this year is at the top of Kelly’s list, and her fans and followers are here for it.

Kelly Clarkson looks ’16’ in new video

With the excitement of the Grammys easing, Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to talk about the people behind her look that received high praise on the red carpet.

The beautiful singer and former The Voice coach acknowledged all the hard work that went into her look, highlighting some of the moments she enjoyed with her son by her side.

Her comment section lit up with praise for her chic look, and plenty of compliments and comments about her recent weight loss came with it.

Plenty of love was given, and one follower even noted she looked “16” in the video. Kelly donned a t-shirt and a pair of jeans, with her makeup and hair (including her bangs) done right.

Kelly Clarkson appears ready to move on after finishing the payments she was ordered to make to Brandon Blackstock as part of their divorce.

While their marriage was over a few years ago, she hasn’t dipped her feet back into the dating pool. However, that could change.

Kelly is ready to date again as long as she can trust the person who sets her up. The timing will be around summer, as she must ensure things work well with her schedule.

The first-ever American Idol winner is moving on with her life and doing what she loves. Her move to the East Coast has uplifted her spirits, and losing 50 pounds has also contributed to that.