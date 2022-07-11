Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are lookalikes in stunning new photo

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava shared a sunset view while smiling for the camera and looking practically like twins. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BarryKing



Reese Witherspoon and her mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe, got together for a bit of sunset viewing, and the pair had fans stopping in their tracks while doing double-takes.

Standing beach-side while on vacation, Ava and her famous actress mom glowed like the setting sun in the background behind them as they both gave twinning grins for the camera.

Reese and Ava showed off their look-alike features in a new pic

Known for looking eerily similar to her mom, Ava looked fresh-faced and happy as she stood next to Reese, giving her mom a little side-squeeze as they both smiled.

The 22-year-old Instagram influencer, model, and UC Berkeley student rocked a gorgeous green dress with a sweetheart neckline and a skirted bottom that capped off just above her knees.

Keeping her blonde tresses free and down to match her mom’s equally-free vibe, Ava rocked some dangling gold earrings and showed off some of her tattoos, including an “Admit One” ticket tat on her lower arm that appeared to be new.

Reese, meanwhile, was ravishing in a stunning white beach dress with a mid-section tie and leaf designs cut out all across the bodice.

The actress also wore gold earrings and added some delicate gold chains around her neck to top off her look.

In a second pic shared on the post, Reese showed a little behind-the-scenes action as Ava was seen helping her mom out by touching up her makeup.

Reese captioned the adorable series: “Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰.”

Reese recently heated up the internet in a one-piece swimsuit

While the pair appear to be enjoying their time together, presumably also along with Reese’s sons Declan, whom she shares with Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, whom she shares with her husband of eleven years, Jim Toth, Reese recently proved that she’s still got it after sharing a flirty snap to her Instagram page last week.

Posing in a brightly-colored, blue-toned, gingham-style one-piece swimsuit, Reese was the vision of summer as she leaned back on a surfboard and propped one hand on her head.

Looking more like a Sports Illustrated model than a film actress, Reese wowed as she showed off her gorgeously-smooth skin, toned tummy, and fit legs, not to mention ensuring to prove to her fans that she still has the face of someone in their 20’s.

Reese continues to reign supreme as one of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, with a slew of new movie projects either in the works or ready for release this year.