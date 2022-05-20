Ciara shows off toned abs and legs in extreme cutout minidress for Sports Illustrated party

Ciara showed up in a black cutout outfit for the Sports Illustrated cover party on Thursday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ciara’s type of party is definitely a Sports Illustrated cover party.

The singer leveled up at this year’s event to celebrate the newest Sports Illustrated swimwear launch. The party took place on Thursday night at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Ciara rocked the red carpet in a black cutout minidress

Ciara, who also performed later in the night at the launch party, took to Instagram to share her red carpet look with her followers – which included a black minidress that featured multiple cutouts to show off her toned body.

The dress featured a sleeveless turtleneck feature with a bra top that showed her abs and hip bones in a swimsuit-like design. She finished off the look with classic black heels, simple silver jewelry, and a free-flowing updo hairstyle.

“My Type A Party Is A SI Cover Party🖤 ,” the Goodies singer wrote in her caption.

Sports Illustrated also posted that Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, showed up at the event with a bouquet of flowers for Ciara. SI shared a video clip that showed Wilson on the carpet wearing a Nike tracksuit and Ciara walking up to him holding the pink flowers in her hands.

“When you notice bae on the red carpet,” Sports Illustrated wrote on the video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Men, take notes:⁣⁣ Russell Wilson showed up to the #SISWIM22 launch with 💐 for his wife Ciara 🤩⁣⁣ ,” SI added to the caption.

Ciara’s recent Sports Illustrated cover shoot

Ciara took to her Instagram page earlier this week to share her excitement over her latest cover with Sports Illustrated. The cover showed off a side profile glamour shot of the singer wearing a cheetah-print swimsuit and cowboy hat while standing in a calm body of Barbados water.

“Wow Wow Wow!!! This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true,” she wrote. “Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!”

“Thanks to MJ_Day and the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl,” Ciara continued. “I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration.”

The brand chimed in to comment on their mutual excitement for having Ciara on the front page of their publication. “COVER GIRL. We are so excited to have you represent our brand! #SISwim22 definitely just leveled up,” @si_swimsuit replied.

Pic credit: @ciara/Instargam

Ciara’s Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit 2022” issue is currently out and available for purchase.