Queen Elizabeth comes under mounting pressure to remove Prince Andrew’s titles

The Queen is coming under increasing pressure to punish her son, Prince Andrew, over sex abuse allegations. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia and Acepixs

Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace are coming under increasing pressure to remove Prince Andrew’s titles or to punish him in some way as his legal battles continue.

The lawyers for the Queen’s 61-year-old son are currently fighting a civil sex assault case in New York. Virginia Giuffre — formerly Virginia Roberts, has accused Andrew of committing sexual assault and battery against her when she was aged just 17.

According to the Express, the judge has said they will reach a decision “pretty soon” on whether or not the case will be thrown out. However, even before the judge has made a ruling, there have been calls for the Prince to lose his royal titles and patronages.

Prince Andrew took a step back from royal duties in 2019 after performing what was considered a disastrous interview on the BBC regarding his relationship to disgraced financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. However, some have argued that wasn’t enough.

Buckingham Palace should take a ‘critical look’ at Andrew’s titles

Royal author, Nigel Cawthorne, told the Express: “A thorough and critical look by Buckingham Palace into Prince Andrew’s titles, including the HRH, is long overdue.”

He also added: “Other senior royals have seen their royal paraphernalia curtailed under circumstances that both cause the monarch much less embarrassment and have less potential to careen into a constitutional crisis.”

At the end of last year, British journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown reportedly told a UK TV documentary that “[the Queen] should have excluded him [Andrew], from not just public life, but from his position in the palaces.”

The Queen may struggle to sanction her son as the pair reportedly have a very close relationship. Earlier this year, it was reported that while Her Majesty is often frustrated by her firstborn son Prince Charles, she is much more “openly affectionate” with Andrew. The two brothers are said to have very different personalities.

Prince Andrew voluntarily stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 when he posted a statement to Instagram claiming he regretted his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles and William reportedly don’t want Andrew to return to duty

During the summer, it was also reported that Prince Charles and Prince William are becoming increasingly concerned and exasperated with Andrew’s legal problems. Royal expert Russell Myers said that they were worried Andrew could pose a threat to the monarchy and were united in their belief that he should not be allowed to return to royal duties.

Earlier this year, the Queen stripped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of a number of royal patronages and military titles. The decision was taken after the wandering couple insisted on staying in California instead of returning to their royal duties.

Harry voluntarily gave up using His Royal Highness as a title, but the couple remained the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Harry is still a prince.

It’s been a very challenging year for the Queen; as well as dealing with Andrew’s lawsuit and Harry’s resignation from royal duties, she also suffered from the death of her longtime husband, Prince Philip.