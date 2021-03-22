The Queen is ‘constantly frustrated’ with Charles and is more ‘openly affectionate’ with Prince Andrew

The Queen is reportedly frustrated with her son, Charles, Prince of Wales. Pic credit:

The Queen is “constantly frustrated” with her eldest son, Prince Charles, according to royal expert Clive Irving.

Irving, a royal biographer and author of The Last Queen, made the claim on U.K.’s Channel 4 documentary, Queen Elizabeth: Love, Honour and Crown, which aired on Sunday at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET).

Irving was one of several royal experts who commented on the relationship between the Queen and her children during the show.

Irving added that Charles will never be able to “live up to the Queen’s sense of duty,” according to the Daily Mail.

The Queen has never understood Prince Charles

Irving claimed that the Queen “never understood her eldest son.” He added that the 94-year-old monarch was “puzzled” by Charles.

Charles, Prince of Wales, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Charles is the heir apparent to the throne.

No member of the Royal Family has “measured up ” to the Queen’s “sense of duty”

Irving also argued that Prince Charles was not the only member of the Royal Family who fell short of expectations. He said that no member of the Royal Family has “measured up” to the Queen’s sense of duty.

“All those around the Queen never measure up to that at any point,” he said. “Her own family has not measured up to that. Charles never measures up to that.”

The Queen has a more “openly affectionate” relationship with Prince Andrew

Irving also claimed that the Queen is more “openly affectionate” to Andrew, Prince Charles’ younger brother.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, contrasted Charles with Andrew, saying that the Prince of Wales was “the polar opposite to younger brother Andrew.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the third child and second son of the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Monsters and Critics reported that Prince Andrew celebrated his 61st birthday on February 19 amid fallout from the controversy over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The late billionaire financier Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in Manhattan in July 2019 after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew stepped down from his position as a working royal, following backlash over his alleged association with Epstein.

Many Twitter users criticized the Royal Family for sharing a tweet to mark Prince Andrew’s birthday.