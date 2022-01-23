Idris Elba really might be the next James Bond

Idris Elba is in consideration for James Bond. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Landmark-Media

With the release of No Time to Die in 2021, Daniel Craig ended his role as James Bond.

As with the Bond movies, the franchise will continue on and a new actor will step into the role of 007 to move the series into the next generation.

For many fans, the perfect choice for the next James Bond is none other than Idris Elba.

According to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, that could be a possibility.

Producers hint that Idris Elba is in consideration for James Bond

During an appearance on the Crew Call podcast this week, Broccoli and Wilson talked about Idris Elba and how there are a lot of fans who want to see him in the tux as James Bond.

Broccoli called Elba a friend and said they have spoken about his interest in the role. She also said that Elba is in the conversation to replace Daniel Craig as 007, but they are not seriously considering any names yet.

This comes after Idris Elba said in 2021 that he would love to be James Bond, but it wasn’t going to happen.

“No, I’m not going to be James Bond,” Elba said to ITV London in October on the red carpet at the opening gala of this year’s London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank

“How amazing would it be to have a Black James Bond? It’s a sign of the times when we can stop talking about black, white, and color.”

It sounds like he might be getting a second chance, based on the comments of the producers.

Idris Elba could fit right in as James Bond

There are some concerns about Idris Elba being the next James Bond.

Getting past the idea of a Black man playing James Bond, which shouldn’t matter at all in today’s society, there is his age.

Idris Elba is 49.

However, Roger Moore played Bond into his 50’s and Daniel Craig is 53.

Elba is one of several people rumored to take on the role of James Bond, including Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Richard Madden.

Whoever takes on the role of the next James Bond will be the seventh person to play the role.

Sean Connery started off as James Bond for six movies and then returned for another un-sanctioned movie in 1983 (Never Say Never Again).

George Lazenby played the role in one movie – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – but he was replaced by Connery, who returned for Diamonds Are Forever.

After that, Roger Moore came in and played Bond for seven movies, with the franchise taking a turn for more silly and outrageous missions.

Timothy Dalton came in for two movies after that, which took Bond back to his more gritty and violent roots.

In 1994, former television actor Pierce Brosnan joined the franchise and portrayed Bond in four movies.

Finally, Daniel Craig joined in 2005 and starred in five James Bond movies, the first time the franchise serialized its stories as one large overarching tale.