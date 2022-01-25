Priyanka Chopra hinted at having a baby with husband Nick Jonas months ago and we all missed the clues

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogate recently to the surprise of fans everywhere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogate last week, surprising fans everywhere with the shocking and seemingly out-of-the-blue news.

Did Priyanka Chopra almost spill the beans months ago about the baby she and Nick were expecting?

However, The White Tiger actress, 39, who was mistaken for Padma Lakshmi a few years ago online, nearly gave away the couples’ secret over two months ago when she took the stage to roast her 29-year-old husband.

Priyanka ribbed her hubby about their ten-year age gap and appeared to joke about the fact that she and Nick were the last remaining members of the Jonas clan to have children.

According to Page Six, the actress made some comments about having children with Nick, though audience members and fans alike failed to catch the hidden meaning behind them until news broke last week about the couple welcoming their new addition.

“We are the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement … Sorry, babe,” Priyanka joked on the November show while adding later, “Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.”

While viewers and fans seemed to have no clue that Priyanka’s comments had any truth embedded in them, a quick glance at Nick’s expression as she spoke may have alluded to something else.

Apparently, the Jonas Brothers singer got wide-eyed in what fans can now recognize as a moment of panic that his wife was spilling the beans about their well-kept surprise.

It was recently speculated that Nick and Priyanka were headed for divorce

The happy news of a new Jonas baby was made all the more shocking due to the fact that Priyanka had the internet on fire recently when she casually dropped Jonas from her last name on her social media account.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The action had fans in a tizzy and speculation was rife across the internet that the name dropping meant the beloved couple was headed for a split.

Much to the relief of their followers, Priyanka later explained her reasoning behind dropping Jonas from her name, telling Vanity Fair magazine “It’s just a professional hazard.”

She added “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Priyanka and Nick were married in late 2018, celebrating their union with a series of lavish and traditionally-Indian ceremonies.