Priyanka Chopra explains why she dropped married name amid Nick Jonas divorce speculation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had to deal with divorce speculation recently. Pic credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as she is now called, is featured in the February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair.

In it, she talks about her busy career that includes movies, a hair care line, and a new Indian restaurant in New York.

But, of course, despite all her success, the majority of people are speculating on the state of her marriage due to something as simple as a change to her name on Instagram.

In November, the Bollywood actress changed her Instagram handle to just her first and last name (without her married name), and people had a collective freak out. Speculation was rife that a divorce between her and husband Nick Jonas was imminent.

Calling it a “professional hazard,” Priyanka has an obvious disdain for how serious people take social media. She told the publication, “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is.”

For his part, Nick Jonas claims the pair tries to keep their private lives out of the press as much as possible, saying, “We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do.”

Yet, he explained that they “set real boundaries” around their private life.

Will Priyanka and Nick have a baby anytime soon?

Of course, with all marital speculation in Hollywood, many wonder when or if the pair will have a child together. Nick’s brother Kevin has two daughters with wife Danielle, and his brother Joe just had a daughter named Willa with his wife Sophie Turner.

She told Vanity Fair, “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Apparently, it’s up to fate if and when Nick and Priyanka will have a baby, but that most likely won’t stop people from checking for a baby bump. When there aren’t divorce rumors there is speculation of pregnancy.

There is speculation Priyanka Chopra is only with Nick Jonas for the fame

While Priyanka is an extremely successful actress and businesswoman, that doesn’t stop people from forcing a narrative on her that she didn’t ask for. Many have speculated that she is with her husband simply for the fame, apparently forgetting that she has over 50 movies under her belt, and more Instagram followers than Nick Jonas.

When Australian journalist Peter Ford questioned why Priyanka, along with her husband Nick, were asked to host the Oscar nominations announcement, she was understandably irate.

Ford tweeted, “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

Priyanka responded, writing, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration,” and included a link to her IMDb page.

She told the publication, “I usually don’t get mad, but that just p***ed me off.”

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Currently you can see Priyanka in the movie The Matrix Resurrections.