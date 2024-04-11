Prince William shares touching post but it’s not about Kate Middleton

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have an Instagram page on which they occasionally post essential updates.

William and Kate’s page has not been updated frequently since it was announced that Kate Middleton would undergo her planned abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate had entered a hospital for her surgery and would be in recovery until after Easter.

Amid the frenzy of wanting to know how Kate was doing, people longed for any update. Then the princess shared a digitally altered photo of herself and her children, before apologizing for editing it.

The last post was a video of Kate Middleton explaining that cancer was found after that surgery, which required her to have preventative cancer treatments. She is still recovering and not doing public engagements, which is still causing people to wonder how she is doing.

Prince William shared a temporary reel on the page, but unfortunately, for fans waiting for an update about Kate, it was about an English soccer player for a club he loves to cheer on.

Prince William shares a tribute to Rachel Daly

Perhaps William’s way of getting things back on track for the monarchy was by posting about soccer instead of giving an update about Kate.

In a post captioned, “Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @racheldaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now!” Prince William shared a photo from Rachel Daly’s Instagram page.

The prince shares a post on social media. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Rachel will retire from her international playing and has returned to play for the Lionesses.

According to Goal.com, “Prince William is famously an Aston Villa fan, and Daly plays up front for the Villans alongside Alisha Lehmann.”

Rachel just finished playing for the Lionesses against the Republic of Ireland internationally and did a great deal with the team for their World Cup final run.

Prince William has shared previous updates about this soccer team on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Here’s how to send Kate Middleton a note during her recovery

Just in case you were wondering about Kate and wanted to send her a get-well card or note, a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they received a note from Kate after sending her one.

People reported that a fan received a reply that said, “Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness. The Princess of Wales. Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciated.”

The fan shared on X (formerly Twitter) the address where they sent the card and letter.

A fan of Kate Middleton shares how to send her a get-well card. Pic credit: @AllexmarieHoll1/X

The caption reads in part, “HRH The Princess of Wales Clarence House London SW1A 1BA United Kingdom.”

Everyone who continues to wish Kate a speedy recovery from her surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis can now send her a personal message.