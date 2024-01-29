What’s next for Kate Middleton after her release from the hospital?

After nearly two weeks in the hospital, The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is finally home recovering from her abdominal surgery.

Although Kensington Palace said the surgery was planned, it surprised the public when it was announced almost two weeks ago.

Fans of Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have been worried about the recovery needed after her abdominal surgery.

Kate’s official duties have been canceled until after Easter this year, which falls on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The Mirror reported that Kate has finally left the hospital after 13 days and is going to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

News that Prince William and King Charles have visited Kate during her stay in the hospital has been widespread. But there was no mention of her children visiting.

Kate is expected to see her children today once she is home

William and Kate have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. With Kate’s hospital release, she will be reunited with them today in Windsor.

For any mother to be away from her children for almost two weeks is a hardship. Fans can only imagine how hard it must be for Kate to be so far away from them and under the public scrutiny that comes with her royal life.

A spokesperson told People Magazine that Kate is “doing well” after her surgery but still has a long recovery ahead of her.

The public may not get many details about Kate’s recovery, however. William and Kate are notoriously private and want to keep things as normal as possible for their children.

The statement from Kensington Palace cited that Kate wants her medical information to remain private and will only give updates on “Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Fans wish Kate well after Kensington Palace announcement

Kensington Palace issued a statement today regarding Kate and her leaving the hospital on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pic credit: @KensingtonRoyal/X

Fans flocked to X to send their good wishes to Kate. One fan said, “Delighted to learn that the Princess is making good progress. Get well soon, your Highness, please.”

Another said, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.” Another remarked on the “wonderful news” of her homegoing.

Yet another fan said, “May your recovery continue.” in one last sampling, a fan said, “Get well soon, our Princess of Wales.”

Pic credit: @KensingtonRoyal/X

Fans worldwide love Kate and continue to wish her well in her recovery from her surgery.