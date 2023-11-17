Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship ‘beyond repair’ after Spare, years of feuding

Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, used to be close. They are brothers who bonded over their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and her death.

They are both married adults now, and it is clear that their relationship has a definite fracture. Prince Harry’s wedding to the American Megan Markle surely did not help.

In a ghostwritten book called Spare, Prince Harry touched on his broken relationships with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. Harry is not speaking to William, although there are reports that he is now talking to King Charles.

The New Yorker has written an in-depth review of the book and explains that “Prince Harry has suggested that he sees the book as an invitation to reconciliation, addressed to his father and brother.”

As reported on Monsters and Critics, insiders have alleged that while Harry is happy the book was published, he is still saddened by his relationship problems with William.

Harry said the book’s name, Spare, comes from his father, King Charles, who dubbed Harry the Spare while William was the Heir to the crown.

A new book, Endgame, is coming out with the news that, allegedly, nothing has changed

Omid Scobie, a bestselling author focusing on the royal family, has written another book. His first, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, came out in August 2020.

The new book, Endgame, tells a story about the monarchy’s weakening and the royal family’s supposed disintegration. It is available for purchase on November 28 of this year.

In an interview with People, Omid alleges that the relationship between the brothers, William and Harry, “has now hardened into something colder and more immovable, …indifference.”

Omid makes the shocking allegations that “Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.” And these reasons are why William and Harry may never be able to mend things.

The Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan did not help the brothers fix things at all

Last year, Netflix debuted six episodes of the docuseries Harry and Meghan. It was purported to tell their life in their own words.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that William feels incredibly betrayed after what Harry has said about him in the docuseries.

William must feel that anything private said to Harry could be fodder for future interviews or shows.

Since the Netflix series was a huge hit, with the company confirming that it had the highest viewing time of any docuseries debut in history, it makes sense that more will come.