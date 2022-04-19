Prince Harry spoke privately with Queen Elizabeth during visit and shared what they talked about

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met up with Queen Elizabeth last week for a brief chat. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle last week, and the Duke has now revealed some of what he discussed with his grandmother.

The surprise visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was the first time the pair had been together in the UK since they stepped back from their royal duties and moved across the Atlantic.

The pair’s brief visit consisted of some private face time with Queen Elizabeth as well as a catch-up with Prince Charles. Harry and Meghan had dropped in while on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games in the Hague, Netherlands. And it was the Games that seemed to have been the main topic of conversation.

Queen Elizabeth had messages for Team UK at Invictus Games

According to Page Six, Harry informed the BBC that Her Majesty took a great interest in the Games, which feature wounded veterans from around the world participating in Olympic-style events. Harry said his grandmother had “plenty of messages for Team UK,” which he had “already passed on to most of them.”

The Prince added: “So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

Unfortunately, Harry has not yet revealed if they discussed the feud that has been festering for the last year between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal family, particularly Prince William and Prince Charles. He also did not mention the meeting with Charles.

The controversy began when Harry and Meghan first left for the United States but intensified following the now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the couple accused a member of the Royal family of being racist.

There are some concerns that the California-based couple may do even more TV interviews. This, coupled with Harry’s memoir coming out later this year, means relations among the royals are expected to further sour.

Harry and Meghan’s first trip back to the UK together since 2020

Last week’s visit to the UK was Meghan’s first time on British soil since March 2020, but Harry has been back twice before, for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, and for the unveiling of a statue to his late mother, Princess Diana in July 2021.

The couple endured heavy criticism for their refusal to attend the memorial service to honor Prince Philip last month. At the time, royal biographer Angela Levin said of Harry: “[He] has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh, but really he is snubbing the Queen. [She] is still grieving the loss of her husband of 73 years.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes’ had said that while Harry was not attending the memorial, he did hope “to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”