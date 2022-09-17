Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly uninvited to state reception at Buckingham palace

Meghan Markle at gifting service event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been uninvited to the state reception at Buckingham Palace.

The couple, who has been estranged from the royal family, has been spending time with them following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at a public service event to greet mourners. However, their appearance was not without some controversy.

Markle went viral after she was seen refusing to hand over a flower bouquet to a royal aide in what appeared to be a misunderstanding. In addition, the Sussexes’ decision to hold hands during the public engagement has divided the public.

Harry and Meghan quit as working royals in January 2020 and relocated to California.

Their interviews about the royal family sparked controversy as the public continue to analyze their body language and interaction with other royal family members since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Harry and Meghan’s invitation to the state reception may have been a mistake

According to The Telegraph, the Sussexes received an invitation to the event, which US President Joe Biden, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and numerous other world leaders are set to attend.

However, the publication notes that palace officials insist that only working royals are supposed to attend.

Therefore, it is unclear why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an invite.

Sources told the British publication that the couple “appeared baffled,” while palace aides deny they got an invite and claim that they “were not expected to show up.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to greet guests at the event alongside Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

King Charles grants Prince Harry permission to wear military uniform at Elizabeth II’s funeral

King Charles has granted his son special permission to wear his military uniform to his grandmother’s funeral.

The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his military titles after stepping down as a working royal. He has been photographed in civilian attire for official events surrounding the Queen’s death.

Alongside his brother Prince William, he will don a military uniform in Westminster Hall on Saturday before the state funeral on Monday.

Prince Harry will stand at the foot of the coffin, with the Prince of Wales at the head.

The U-turn appears to be in response to backlash after the unpopular Prince Andrew was permitted to wear the military uniform of a Vice Admiral of the Navy, the only military rank he wasn’t stripped from following his sexual abuse lawsuit.