Prince Harry felt forced to leave the UK

January 2020 was a tumultuous month for the United Kingdom. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, said they had chosen to leave the UK and start a new life elsewhere.

They wanted to carve out a new type of royal role by spending time in the United Kingdom and North America and still fulfilling their duty to the Queen.

Unfortunately, that did not go as planned for the royal couple. By February 2021, Buckingham Palace said that Harry and Meghan would not return as working royals.

Since then, they have had an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan.

The negative things they have said about the royal family could cause them to lose their royal titles if this law is passed.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Harry is in a legal battle challenging the UK’s decision to cut back on his security details.

Harry no longer feels he chose to leave the UK but, instead, was forced to leave

Harry’s attorney, Shaheed Fatima, was in court on Tuesday. The argument was that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) should not have withdrawn the security details for Harry and Meghan.

The statement by Harry that was read in court says in part, “It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.”

“The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place. I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States,” the statement continued.

He concluded he could not keep his wife and children safe on UK soil without security.

This statement that he was “forced” to leave the UK differs from what he initially said in January 2020, that he chose to leave.

Harry’s council argued that he felt forced to leave the UK and did not accept the idea that it was a choice.

Harry had been afraid of the overly aggressive press he and his wife received, especially in light of how his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died.

Omid Scobie admits to naming the royals in racism claims

Part of the royal drama has come from allegations of racism by the royal family. It is touched upon in Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

Earlier in the month, Omid’s book was withdrawn from sale in the Netherlands because the book named two senior royals who allegedly questioned the skin color of Meghan Markle’s son Archie.

Omid refused to apologize for the translation error, as he called it, saying it was not his fault and that he did not do it and, therefore, it was not up to him to apologize.

Now, in an abrupt turnaround, Omid admitted to INews, while defending himself, he did acknowledge that an early copy with the names was sent to the translator.

It is too early to tell if Omid can correct the damage done by these alleged names being made public in the racism scandal.