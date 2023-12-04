Here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry is the fifth in line to the throne, being the younger son of King Charles.

They have become non-working royals and have moved to the United States, where some feel they have started to wage a war against the Royal family.

After sitting down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and then starring in a Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the now-King Charles wanted to steer clear of the couple and the drama they brought to the family.

Currently, the couple is estranged from the rest of his family, but they have recently tried to mend the fences.

A leaked to the public story of a call between Harry and his father could start to warm things between them. The call was for the King’s 75th birthday.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They remain the Duke and Duchess for now, but that could change shortly.

Prince Harry and Meghan could be reduced to just Mr and Mrs

If Bob Seely has his way, Harry and Meghan could lose their titles under a law he proposed as a Member of Parliament.

“Robert William Henry Seely MBE is a British Conservative Party politician who has served as the Member of Parliament for the Isle of Wight since June 2017,” according to Bob’s website.

Bob has proposed a law to strip their titles because he believes they “should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life.”

He is moving now, in particular, because of the publication of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

The Dutch edition of the book named two royal family members in a racial scandal. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Meghan spoke of an incident involving unnamed royals who questioned what skin color her unborn child would have.

Bob wrote to the Daily Mail and said of the bill, “Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles.”

He feels that any disparaging remarks by Harry or Meghan of the royal family would be grounds for taking away their titles.

After Omid Scobie refused to apologize, new information came to light

Omid Scobie declined to apologize for the names of the two senior royal family members that Meghan accused of racism. He felt that it was not his error that they were revealed in the Dutch edition of Endgame.

He was adamant that the error did not come from him, so it was not his place to apologize or try to make anything right.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Omid’s UK publisher did send the names to the translator. The translator of the Dutch version just typed what was placed in front of them.