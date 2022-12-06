Prince Harry accuses Royal family of ‘planting stories’ as ‘war against Meghan’ forced him to protect his family

Prince Harry slams Royal Family for “planting stories” and playing a “dirty game.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry has claimed there is “leaking” and “planting” of stories within the Royal Family in another bombshell trailer for the Harry & Meghan series on Netflix.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, caused a lot of drama when they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in early 2020.

In the latest trailer for their Netflix documentary, the royal couple appears to offer more insight into why they decided to quit royal life.

Since moving to the US, Harry and Meghan haven’t held back in airing some of their thoughts about how the Royal Family and Buckingham Palace operate.

In 2021, during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple described how unhappy they had been in the palace and claimed how unnamed Royal Family members expressed concern about their son Archie’s skin tone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest clip released online from Netflix for their docuseries suggests they will not remain silent about their experiences and have much more to say.

Prince Harry claims Royal Family ‘planted stories’

At the start of the trailer, the now-California-based couple can be seen carrying out royal duties and announcing their engagement and their wedding in 2018.

The teaser then cut to Meghan saying “and then” before snapping her fingers with Harry adding, “Everything changed.”

“There’s a hierarchy in the family, you know, there’s leaking… but there’s also planting of stories,” Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, said.

It’s not yet clear if Harry alleges that palace aides or his relatives have leaked stories against him.

Another voice added, “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agenda.”

“It’s a dirty game,” Harry continued.

Prince Harry was ‘terrified history would repeat itself’

Also in the trailer, Harry seemed to draw parallels between the treatment of his late mother, Princess Diana, and Meghan.

Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 after being chased by swarms of paparazzi.

Speaking in the clip, Harry said, “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

“I was terrified,” he continued, alluding to his late mother’s constant struggle with the paparazzi.

“I didn’t want history repeating itself.”

A montage of clips then showed both his mother and wife getting chased by swarms of photographers, with Meghan saying, “I realized they’re never going to protect you.”

It is not yet clear to whom Meghan is referring.

The first batch of the six-episode series, directed by Liz Garbus, will launch Thursday, December 8, on Netflix, exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, the second volume will be released a week later, on December 15.