Meghan Markle wipes away tears and says ‘stakes are high‘ in new Netflix trailer 

A teaser trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s brand new Netflix documentary has been released. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Christine Chew/AdMedia

A first-look trailer has been released for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new explosive Netflix docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, shortly after quitting their roles as senior royals.

In the brand new one-minute trailer for their new docuseries, Harry and Meghan shared unseen intimate photographs – with some showing the mom-of-two apparently crying.

One scene shows Harry with his head tilted back as his wife appears to wipe away her tears with both hands.

The teaser also includes a montage of pictures of the royal couple growing up, as well as behind-the-scenes shots of their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There is a snap of Harry playing guitar for Meghan and several selfies and pictures of the two together in private – including several of them kissing in a photo booth.

Netflix releases trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries

In another picture, a pregnant Meghan can be seen posing lakeside.

Another excerpt from the trailer shows an unseen interviewer asking Harry, “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

The 38-year-old replied, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

The trailer then suddenly cut to a photograph taken at the Commonwealth Day service of Kate Middleton with Prince William sitting beside her, and Meghan behind.

Further photographs show Meghan looking somber in a black hat, taken at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Harry continued, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

A picture then appeared showing Meghan seated in a car seemingly wiping away tears.

The trailer finished with Meghan telling the interviewer, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Prince William’s godmother makes racist remarks to Palace guest

The timing of the trailer for the Netflix series is not the best for other royals and Buckingham palace, following a Royal staffer’s racist remarks.

Earlier this week, Prince William’s godmother, Susan Hussey, was accused of making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani.

The domestic abuse activist said she was repeatedly asked racially-loaded questions by the palace aide about her heritage and background.

What’s more, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales has since addressed the controversy.

Chief executive of the charity Sistah Space, Ngozi, said she was “totally stunned” by Prince William’s godmother’s comments.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Following details of the exchange made public on Twitter by Ngozi, Susan resigned from her post as a lady of the household to the king and queen consort, effective immediately.

According to the Daily Mail, the alleged incident took place at a palace reception that was hosted by Queen Consort Camilla on Tuesday.