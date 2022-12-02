Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix trailer reportedly used to ‘disrupt’ Prince William and Kate’s visit to US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at different events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/ALPR/AdMedia

The release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix trailer is reportedly a “coordinated campaign” to overshadow Prince William and Prince Kate’s scheduled visit to the United States.

The Netflix trailer for Harry & Meghan dropped on Thursday and featured a still of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The dramatic trailer described by the streaming platform as a “global event” teases more revelations about the US-based royal’s relationship with their family.

Many observers speculated about the state of Harry and Meghan’s tumultuous relationship with the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Sussexes were in the United Kingdom when Elizabeth II suddenly died at age 96 of old age and they attended the ceremonies celebrating her life and the funeral.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Prince William and his wife Catherine are in Boston this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards, which William founded with environmentalist David Attenborough in 2020.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly trying to ‘disrupt’ William and Kate’s visit

According to a report, the release of the Netflix teaser is not a coincidence.

Page Six claims that their royal sources believe the Sussexes are trying to “disrupt and clash” with William and Kate’s three-day visit to the United States.

Royal watcher Hugo Vickers, a friend of the royal family, spoke to the outlet about the timing:

“Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced.”

The trailer features several never-seen-before intimate photos and footage of the controversial couple with Harry speaking about his family.

The teaser begins with an unseen producer asking why they are making the documentary.

“No one sees what is happening behind close doors…” Harry is heard saying. He continued, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

It also features Markle in an emotional state, while saying, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The Netflix teaser also features a black-and-white photo of a stone-faced Kate, William, King Charles, and Queen Consort Camilla seated at the March 2019 Commonwealth Day service, with Harry and Meghan sitting behind them.

Earlier this week, Harry released a promotional video announcing the 2023 Invictus Games, which conclude with a table tennis face-off between the couple.

Harry and Meghan may be at odds with Netflix over the timing of the trailer

Some sources Page Six quoted seemingly contradict the notion that the release of the trailer was planned by Harry and Meghan.

The source claimed the decision what made by Netflix and the pair wanted it released on Monday.

There are previous reports that the Sussexes clashed with Netflix over a request to edit the six-part documentary following Queen Elizabeth’s death.