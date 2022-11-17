Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary series set to air ‘within weeks’ 

Fans can expect Meghan and Harry’s documentary to drop “in December.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/ StarMaxWorldwide

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary will air “within weeks”, a source has claimed today.

It comes as the royal couple is reported to be “at loggerheads with Netflix” after asking to push their controversial show back to 2023, as The Sun reported.

Meanwhile back in October Deadline reported that the backlash to some of the storylines on season five of The Crown had caused Netflix to delay the Sussexes’ docuseries until 2023.

A source was cited as saying, “They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

However, now it looks as if everything’s back on track for Meghan, Harry, and their Netflix show.

Paige Six reported today that the show, directed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus, will not be postponed and will hit screens in December.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix show ‘to air in December’

An insider said, “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

Netflix, however, is yet to confirm the release date.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Harry also has his tell-all memoir, named Spare, on the way in January.

Speaking with The Cut earlier this summer, Meghan denied that the project is a “reality show.”

As for what the show will portray, the mom-of-two said viewers can expect “the piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see—our love story.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘not happy’ with the docuseries

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that Meghan and Harry are not in fact happy with the documentary.

In October 4, Page Six reported that the Sussexes were demanding edits in the wake of The Queen’s death in September.

According to the rumors, the couple wanted to walk back some of what they said about Charles and Camilla, now king and queen consort.

Then in an interview with Variety in the same month, Megan hinted that the documentary is not exactly what she envisioned.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” she said, referencing director Liz Garbus.

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”