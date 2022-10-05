Netflix pushes back on Harry and Meghan’s request to edit docuseries following the Queen’s death

Former actress Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to walk back some of the content on their upcoming Netflix documentary following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

This has left the pair at odds with Netflix and their production team, who are ready to go ahead with the release as it is.

The Sussexes sparked controversy when they signed deals with Spotify and Netflix and were accused of trying to cash in on their feud with the British royal family.

Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, has already stirred the pot after claiming that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement right after their son Archie’s nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour.

After Elizabeth II died on September 8, Markle paused the Spotify podcast out of respect as they mourned the late monarch.

The America-based couple is allegedly looking to make edits to their Netflix doc as it is believed they have some allegations made against the royal family.

Netflix is reportedly standing behind the filmmakers behind the royal documentary

The line of succession to the British throne changed overnight when Queen Elizabeth died of old age at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Prince Harry’s father is now the King of the United Kingdom, and the Sussexes spent time with their British family and possibly had a change of heart about what they wanted to publicize about their relatives.

According to a Page Six report, the couple wants to make major edits to the documentary, which they have reportedly been filming for over a year.

However, Netflix executives are reportedly standing behind the filmmakers who want to keep the content.

“Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project,” a Netflix source told the outlet.

Another source added, “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

The outlet claims Harry and Meghan dropped some juicy claims involving King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The Sussexes signed a lucrative deal with Netflix, and the report suggests that the streaming platform wants to get its money’s worth from the doc.

“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” the Netflix source told Page Six.

“Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward,” said the insider.

Prince Harry is reportedly editing his memoir following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry also delayed the release of his highly anticipated memoir after his grandmother died. However, it is now believed he will also look to edit some of the content.

While Meghan and Harry have made startling claims about the royal family, the late Queen Elizabeth was spared as they both reportedly had a good relationship with the long-reigning monarch.

It is subject to speculation how Prince Harry’s relationship has developed with his family, with some believing, including Oprah, that the Queen’s death could have brought them closer.