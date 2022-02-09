Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very money driven,’ already inked Spotify and Netflix deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have inked deals with Netflix and Spotify. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

A former royal correspondent has spoken out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged plans for the future.

Richard Mineards, who now works for The Montecito Journal, explained that Harry and Meghan are looking to pave their own path and make their own money.

It seems as though they are well on their way to doing so, too.

The royal couple has already inked deals with popular streaming services. They aren’t small deals, either. The couple has signed an £18million deal with Spotify and a £100million deal with Netflix.

The couple wants to get to a level where they can “earn lots of money and do good things,” Mineards claimed while speaking to the Evening Standard.

He continued, “They’ve obviously got their eye on the money like their good friend James Corden who now earns something like $12 million per season of The Late Late Show. I think they’d like to get on that sort of level where hopefully they can earn lots of money and get their views across but also do good things with The Archewell foundation as well.”

The royal couple’s projects with Spotify

Harry and Meghan have faced pressure to end their deal with Spotify, following the Joe Rogan controversy and the demands from certain musicians to have their music removed from the platform.

However, last week it was made clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be keeping their deal with Spotify.

Meghan and Harry have only made 35 minutes of content for their Archewell Audio channel since December 2020. They had promised a series in 2021 but didn’t follow through.

The royal couple have been laying low

Harry and Meghan have been keeping a low profile.

The couple failed to publicly congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee over the past weekend.

They have also not commented on the news that Camilla Parker Bowles will be the future Queen Consort.

As previously reported, Prince Harry is laying low to avoid upsetting the Queen.

Prince Harry talks burnout, parenting at an event for BetterUp

Harry’s most recent public appearance was during a live stream hosted by BetterUp.

During the appearance, he spoke alongside tennis star Serena Williams about the importance of self-care.

Harry also opened up about his own experiences, saying that he felt “burnout,” which he described as “literally getting to the very end of everything that I had, any fuel or any steam in the engine just like I was burning the candle at both ends.”

Harry received significant backlash on social media for his comments.