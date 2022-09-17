Princes William and Harry to come together again for Saturday vigil with Queen’s grandchildren

Prince William and Prince Harry will be brought back together again for a Saturday night vigil. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince William and Prince Harry will come together again on Saturday night as they stand at the head and foot of the Queen’s coffin in a special vigil that will also see her other six grandchildren joining them.

Zara Tindall, 41, Peter Phillips, 44, Princesses Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, with Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, will all be there.

Spouses will not attend, so there will be no appearance by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, or Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen’s grandchildren will stand around her coffin for 15 minutes as a mark of respect inside Westminster Hall, where her body is currently lying in state.

Not only that, but we will see the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform after he was initially banned from doing so in the wake of “Megxit.”

Harry was seen walking next to Prince William during the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall wearing a traditional morning suit, a stark contrast to all the military regalia surrounding him.

Prince Harry will now be allowed to wear his military uniform for the Saturday vigil

Though, he wasn’t alone, as Prince Andrew was also wearing a simple morning suit after being stripped of his HRH status as a working royal family member and all his honorary military titles.

However, in an eyebrow-raising U-turn, Andrew was allowed to wear a military uniform for a vigil he held with his siblings on Friday night.

A palace source told People that Prince Harry will now be allowed to wear his military uniform during the Saturday night vigil as well, and apparently, it came “at the King’s request.” It appears it’s another of many olive branches the royal family has given to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Despite the source claiming it’s not important to Prince Harry what he wears and his focus is on simply honoring his grandmother, the cracks may be showing.

In a telling statement, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said, “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Prince Harry and Prince William have been brought together a few times during the mourning period

The warring Princes Harry and William have been brought together a few times during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.

First, in a walkabout at Windsor Castle, where they were joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, which was apparently initiated by William, and later during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

After tonight’s vigil, the next time we see the Princes together will be on Monday as they join the short procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service.