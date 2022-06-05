Pippa Middleton pregnant, expecting third child with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

The Platinum Jubilee was a celebration of Queen Elizabeth as the longest-reigning monarch in English history, but Pippa Middleton, the sister of future monarch Kate Middleton, stole the show with news of her own.

Pippa, who is younger than Kate, debuted a baby bump at a celebration on Saturday. She already has two children with her husband, a hedge fund manager named James Matthews. Pippa and James already have two children, son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1.

The latest addition to the family will mark their third child together.

Pippa Middleton debuts baby bump at Platinum Jubilee

On Saturday, Pippa stood amongst a crowd of royal fans with a green dress that displayed a baby bump. She took in the sights and sounds of Party at the Palace, a concert held on Saturday in honor of the reigning Queen Elizabeth.

Pippa, who has been married to finance-industry husband, James Matthews since 2017, rocked a natural look for the festivities, and an unexpected tummy was showing.

Although a spokesperson for Pippa declined to comment, her baby bump was on full display as she smiled for the cameras. Perhaps the royal-adjacent was trying not to steal the spotlight from her sister’s grandmother-in-law during her very special weekend.

Pippa, along with other concertgoers, enjoyed the music of Alicia Keys, Queen, Elton John, Duran Duran, and Rod Stewart.

A source told Page Six that Pippa was a “natural mama.” The same source continued to share, revealing the couple is “so happy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get booed at Platinum Jubilee

In other Platinum Jubilee news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their triumphant return after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Meghan and Harry’s attendance at the Platinum Jubilee was up in the air until a trip to The Netherlands for the Invictus Games in April. Harry and Meghan had an unexpected meeting with the Queen during their European visit, and Harry spoke to the press about the meeting.

The church service was one of the events that the couple attended during the four-day-long celebration. The two went to a church service on Friday at St Paul’s Cathedral, where they sat across the aisle from Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The two pairs never interacted or even made eye contact, according to sources. Harry and Meghan were not alone, however, they were next to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. It seemed fans had not gotten over the Megxit duo, and they were not afraid to make that known. Although fans also cheered, the sounds of boos were undeniable as they left the cathedral.