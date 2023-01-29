North West shows major rapping skills as Kim Kardashian watches

North West just showed that the apple didn’t fall very far from the tree as she busted out a rap like her father, Kanye “Ye” West.

Earlier in the day, North had a basketball game, where mom Kim Kardashian attended with Tristan Thompson by her side.

After the game, North filmed a TikTok with Kim watching dutifully in the background.

Kim posted the video on her joint TikTok with North, where her daughter has been known to share dances and songs.

The latest post was no exception, as North spit some bars while Kim played on her phone.

North selected Britt Barbie’s song Period Ahh Period Uhh as her backing track.

North West raps on TikTok with Kim Kardashian watching

The TikTok began with North close to the camera, finishing a snack. She sported head-to-toe Nike as she began rapping in a very animated fashion.

Kim appeared captivated by her daughter’s appearance, looking away from her phone and focusing on North. She placed her hand over her face as she attempted to stifle a laugh while North became more energetic. However, Kim’s amusement didn’t stop North’s flow as she continued her performance.

North’s performance lasted 56 seconds as she rapped about wealth and securing the bag without skipping a beat.

The TikTok share secured 619 thousand likes, with the comments wisely shut off since North is just 9 years old.

It was certainly a busy day for the mother-daughter duo, who previously attended a sporting event.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend North West’s basketball game

Kim did a paparazzi stroll as she entered North’s basketball game with Tristan by her side. She wore a red and orange soccer jersey for the European team, AS Roma. Kim also sported biker shorts and black sneakers, with her dark locks in a braid.

Tristan donned a black Talentless sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers as he accompanied Kim into the venue.

The SKKN founder has been vocal against Tristan in the past because of his continued indiscretions against her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

However, it seems as though she may have changed her tune in light of recent events.

The NBA star has had a devastating month because his mom, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly after having a heart attack at her home in Toronto.

Khloe quickly flew to Toronto to be with Tristan and showed her support for him during this difficult time.

She also shared a heartwarming post reading, “I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss.”