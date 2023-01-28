Kim Kardashian arrives to North’s game with Tristan Thompson by her side

Kim Kardashian made quite a statement when she arrived at North West’s basketball game with Tristan Thompson by her side.

The middle Kardashian sister has been critical of Tristan, who cheated on her sister, Khloe Kardashian, multiple times.

But it seemed as though the two turned a new leaf, judging from recent pictures.

Paparazzi caught Kim and Tristan strolling into the venue in Los Angeles, where her eldest daughter had a game.

The two arrived together, without a posse or squad around them, looking casual for the event.

It didn’t look like either person felt bothered by the presence of photographers.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend North’s game

Kim rocked a red and orange soccer jersey for AS Roma. She paired the shirt with biker shorts and black sneakers, slicking her tresses in a braid. The SKKN founder completed her look with oversized sunglasses, as she kept things cool.

Meanwhile, Tristan rocked a black sweatshirt that read, “Talentless.”

As fans of The Kardashian-Jenners know, Talentless is Scott Disick’s brand. It seems that the product placement was a strategic choice, possibly sending another message. Tristan also donned dark black pants and a pair of white Air Force One sneakers.

Tristan, of course, has had a devastating month.

Tristan Thompson receives Kardashian support following his mother’s death

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan have had a tumultuous relationship, beginning in 2016 and ending in December 2021. The two have attempted to co-parent their two children, one of whom was conceived around the time Tristan’s son with Maralee Nichols was born.

Earlier this month, Tristan’s mom, Andrea Thompson, died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack at her residence in Toronto. Tristan returned home from California, with ex-Khloe Kardashian quickly following suit to support her baby daddy in Toronto.

Kris Jenner shared support and love on social media with a heartfelt post for Andrea.

She wrote, in part, “I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Meanwhile, Khloe wrote a tribute of her own on social media, with pictures featuring Andrea.

Her post read, “I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss.”

Khloe also vowed never to leave Andrea’s boys.

Could a Khloe and Tristan reunion be in the works?