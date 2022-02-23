Model Lindsey Pelas channels Pamela Anderson while wearing white, strapless monokini in Malibu photo shoot

Lindsey Pelas had people doing double-takes when she embodied Pamela Anderson while wearing a white monokini during a photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency



Lindsey Pelas took being a doppelganger to a whole new level.

The sexy model, 30, recently embodied Pamela Anderson when she wore a tiny white monokini during a photoshoot on the beach and she couldn’t have looked more like 90’s Baywatch star.

Lindsey, who bears a striking resemblance to Pamela, looked fit and toned during her shoot at the beach, her blonde hair blowing freely in the ocean breeze as she strutted her stuff for the cameras.

Lindsey is known for showing off her body

Boasting an accolade of accomplishments, namely becoming Playboys Cyber Girl of the Month, Lindsey has a long history of flaunting her curves for the public to enjoy.

Her Instagram site is riddled with photo after photo of herself posing in some pretty daring ways, often showing tons of skin and not seeming to be bashful about displaying lots of cleavage while she’s at it.

Though the stunner made her mark in her Playboy years, she eventually veered away from that in order to establish herself as more of a social media influencer.

Lindsey also starred in a handful of films, with her most popular one being the thriller Extraction.

Lindsey’s Pamela vibes come during a time when the former Baywatch star has been back in the spotlight

Lindsey’s photoshoot and look-alike vibes are timely given that Pamela Anderson has been more heavily back in the spotlight lately since the release of the Hulu show Pam & Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

With the show experiencing major success since its recent release, Pamela herself has reportedly not been happy with the series and how it portrays her.

An insider close to the star told People Magazine that Pamela felt like the show was “reopening old wounds” and that the whole experience of re-living that time in her life was “a very traumatizing situation.”

Pamela’s ex, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, appeared to have the opposite feeling about the show, telling Entertainment Tonight that “the story’s actually cool, what actually happened wasn’t.”

Tommy added that he was friendly with Sebastian, saying, “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story. I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.”