Michael Strahan calls accomplishment on GMA ‘better than winning the Super Bowl’

Michael Strahan has moved on to television and entrepreneurial endeavors after his Hall of Fame football career.

That has included a clothing brand associated with the NFL, skincare lineup, and TV appearances on Fox NFL Sunday and ABC’s Good Morning America and The $100,000 Pyramid.

The NFL star has achieved numerous accolades on the football field, including winning a Super Bowl with his longtime team, the New York Giants, and getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, he recently suggested a GMA feat was “better than winning the Super Bowl.”

The funny revelation arrived during an episode of the morning program earlier this week after Strahan returned to GMA following a lengthy absence.

He’d previously been away due to “personal family matters,” which had him away from live TV for nearly three weeks, but was back to have some competitive fun as part of his GMA hosting duties.

Michael Strahan taunts GMA guest with his victory

With Formula One’s race scheduled for the first time at the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, ABC’s GMA offered several reports on Friday, November 17.

Strahan appeared at the desk alongside his colleagues, George Stephanopoulos and Rebecca Jarvis, who filled in for Robin Roberts.

The former NFL star introduced Will Reave, who was on-location at pit row for the race in Las Vegas. He reported that practice was delayed after one of the drivers drove over a “loose drain cover” at the track.

Reave said the F1 practice resumed around 2 a.m. local time in Las Vegas and finished about two hours later.

Strahan had a segment featuring a sit-down interview with F1 driver Logan Sargeant ahead of the on-location report.

The former New York Giants star talked about Sargeant’s background in go-kart racing, which led to his career in F1 racing.

Strahan and Sargeant had a go-kart race as part of their segment, with the F1 driver telling Strahan, “We’re gonna have some fun.”

“No, I want you to give me everything you got. Do not take it easy on me. I’m not here for second place, and I’m not here for charity,” Strahan told him.

The GMA host took off from the start, gaining an early lead on his F1 opponent, and told him through his headset, “Let’s go!”

“Where you at, big boy? Want me to slow down and wait for you?” Strahan said, taunting Sargeant.

In the end, the GMA host crossed the finish line ahead of his opponent, and he was in full celebration mode after defeating an F1 star in a race.

“Hey, that was better than winning the Super Bowl,” Strahan joked after his segment.

Strahan’s Super Bowl victory arrived with his only NFL team, the New York Giants, in 2008, when they defeated a heavily favored Patriots team featuring Tom Brady.

“That was in the moment. That wasn’t better than winning the Super Bowl, guys,” he told his co-hosts after the segment, with everyone laughing.

Strahan is back on GMA and Fox NFL Sunday after a lengthy absence

After over two weeks away from his live TV gigs with ABC and FOX for “personal family matters,” Strahan returned last weekend.

He first appeared on Fox NFL Sunday before returning to GMA several days later. He hadn’t been on GMA since October 26 before stepping away for several weeks.

During one of his return appearances, Strahan joked about his upcoming plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. He suggested he would stay home due to fewer air traffic control workers, which could cause travel issues.

Strahan will likely be involved in a Thanksgiving segment or two in the coming week, should he appear on GMA.

It remains unknown what the family matters were that Strahan was away for, as he hasn’t addressed them on TV and has remained silent on social media since last month.

And while winning that go-kart race isn’t better than his Super Bowl win, Strahan’s competitive nature is still a part of him.