Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey reportedly break up after over one year of dating

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey went public on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/AdMedia

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have reportedly split ways after dating for over one year.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021 but they were reported the have started dating in November 2020.

The Black Panther star was notoriously private about his highly-speculated dating life before publicly declaring his love for Steve Harvey’s daughter.

Lori Harvey recently attended the Cannes Film Festival last month on May 17 without Jordan. With Jordan busy with acting roles and Harvey promoting her skincare line, it is unclear how long they have been broken up.

Lori Harvey deletes photos with Michael B. Jordan

The Creed star, 35, and Harvey, 25, have remained silent on their rumored split. However, the social media influencer has deleted all photos of the pair from her Instagram page.

Jordan still has several photos of their relationship on his Instagram page when writing this report.

The actor’s last Instagram post of the pair is a video in which they are styled for a night out with the caption reading: “Finally a Night out W/@loriharvey.”

Harvey also liked Jordan’s most recent mother’s day post, which was published on May 8.

“Celebrating the women in our lives that nurture, guide, protect and pour into us. We love y’all! Happy Mothers Day!” the caption reads.

People Magazine reports that the pair have split and according to their sources they are both “heartbroken.”

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source claims, adding that: “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” adds the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

There were no signs of relationship trouble between the couple as they frequently gushed about their relationship in interviews and on social media.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s dating history

Before dating Jordan, the model was engaged to Dutch football player Memphis Depay in 2017. She was also linked to Diddy and his son Justin, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, singer Trey Songz, and rapper Future.

Jordan was notoriously private about his dating life but was linked to several women after Hollywood stardom.

The 35-year-old was rumored to date model Cindy Bruna, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, and actress Kiki Layne.

He was also linked to his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o but the pair denied dating.