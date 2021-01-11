Fans show respect to Lori Harvey after relationship with Michael B Jordan is announced

It turns out the rumors are true: Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey have confirmed that they are an item through photographs posted to their Instagram accounts.

And fans have taken to Twitter to show respect for Lori Harvey’s dating game.

The 33-year-old Black Panther actor had been linked to the 23-year-old Harvey since they were spotted together in Atlanta a couple of days before Thanksgiving.

They were then seen together again in Salt Lake City on December 30, but a lack of any announcements or posts to social media led many to wonder if they were just good pals.

However, all that changed last night when Jordan posted a couple of grainy photographs of the pair to his Instagram feed. The Creed actor is notoriously private about his love life, but it appears he took the plunge by being the first of the pair to announce they’re together.

Michael B. Jordan confirmed he’s dating Lori Harvey

The first picture showed the pair cuddling up to each other, and the second had them locked into each other’s eyes and looking as if they were about to kiss.

Jordan didn’t add a caption, but he tagged Lori and the photographer Leo Volcy.

A few minutes later, Lori responded by posting a couple of polaroids that showed the couple snuggling up to each other.

She captioned it with a brown heart emoji and also tagged in Jordan and Volcy.

Lori has been linked with some high-profile men in recent years.

In August 2019, she was linked to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after the pair were spotted together in matching outfits, and just to add to the sense of scandal, she is also rumored to have had an affair with Diddy’s son, Justin Combs.

In 2017, Lori got engaged to former Manchester United and current Lyon FC soccer player Memphis Depay. However, that relationship seemed to fizzle out for reasons that are currently unknown.

The adopted daughter of Steve Harvey also dated rapper Trey Songz in late 2018 and has also been linked with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

And before hooking up with Jordan, Harvey is thought to have dated rapper Future.

Fans on Twitter show respect to Lori Harvey

This has led to fans on Twitter making lots of jokes at Lori’s expense but also showing her a lot of respect for her dating game.

Jessica Fyre wrote: “Lori Harvey really is the Thanos of dating. Michael B Jordan?! Sis has all her Infinity Stones.”

Another fan joked that they’d like to unlock whatever power Lori has.

Lori Harvey is now dating Michael b Jordan? Sis how can I unlock this power pic.twitter.com/PYHItYMx2S — IT not the clown (@Joymemo3) January 11, 2021



And another fan suggested that folks “Take notes from Lori Harvey… That is how you date. Find your type, date different people, create new memories, have new experiences.”

Someone else said that Lori was their “inspiration.”

For his part, Michael has been linked to Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, actress Kiki Layne, YouTuber Catherine Paiz, and French model Cindy Bruna. There were also rumors in 2018 that he was dating Nikki Minaj.

Fingers crossed that Lori and Michael will be very happy together.