Meghan Markle’s ‘perfect trip’ away doesn’t include Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, spend much time vacationing together like any married couple.

Recently, the couple were in Jamaica for a film premiere and were photographed together. They went to see the Bob Marley: One Night in Kingston movie, with social media calling it a “date night.”

Then they went on a whirlwind Valentine’s Day trip to Canada- part work, part play. The couple went to see the athletes that will play in the Invictus Winter Games next year. The dates of the trip coincided with Valentine’s Day, and hopefully, Meghan and Harry got some couple time in, too.

Prince Harry is also fine traveling alone without Meghan, as he just did to see his cancer-stricken father, King Charles. It is Meghan’s time to solo it, but not for work or family.

Meghan left Prince Harry for a girl’s trip, it seems. He was not mentioned or photographed on Meghan’s friend’s Instagrams, but Meghan appears in them.

Heather Dorak, the Pilates Platinum founder, captioned her post in part: “Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full.”

Meghan and another friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, are also pictured.

Meghan got a much-needed break from her working life

In the photo Heather shared, she, Meghan, and Kelly all wore snow jackets, gloves, and the other much-needed accessories for a weekend in the mountains: sunglasses and hats.

Kids were also mentioned in the caption, “The kids crushed the slopes by day…” It is unclear if Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie or Lilibet, were included in the group.

Kelly also posted on her Instagram and began her caption, “Beyond grateful for the best of friends! What a trip!”

Every woman needs friends like Meghan seems to have in these ladies. They sound like a beautiful time, and Meghan loves the outside. She spent some time in the snow in Canada earlier in the month with Harry.

Meghan’s quick trip away could be a refresher before she returns to work on her rebrand.

Meghan Markle and Adele now have this person in common

Meghan Markle has turned her sights on celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi, Page Six reports. Jamie is best known for styling Adele, the singer. Jamie has also worked with Jennifer Lawrence and Riley Keough. Now, Meghan is on that star-studded list.

Meghan has not worked with a stylist before, but her work with one suggests she is ready to get serious about her royal rebranding.

Harry and Meghan have been working on their brand behind the scenes, updating their website and online presence. Now, it seems that Meghan is turning to fashion for her following change.