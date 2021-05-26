Meghan Markle uses Reiki and tapping therapy on Prince Harry, and introduced him to ‘ancestral healing’

Meghan Markle uses healing techniques known as Reiki and tapping therapy on Harry and Archie.

Meghan Markle uses healing techniques known as Reiki and tapping or touching therapy. She has been performing Reiki and tapping therapy on herself, Archie, Harry, and her dogs to make them “feel more balanced and relaxed.”

The Duchess of Sussex also taught Prince Harry the spiritual concept of “ancestral healing” to help him “break the cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” that he claimed his father passed on to him, a source revealed, according to the Daily Mail.

Meghan learned about ancestral healing from her mother Doria Ragland

A source close to the couple revealed that Meghan learned the concept of “ancestral healing” and “generational trauma” from her mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex learned about the spiritual concept of ancestral healing when her mom took her to services at Michael Beckwith’s Agapé International.

The source claimed that Meghan said she and Harry “come from a long lineage of pain and suffering, generations of genetic baggage and that it’s now up to them to break the cycle once and for all.”

Meghan practices tapping or touching therapy

Meghan Markle also reportedly practices tapping or touching therapy, and she has been performing it on Harry. She reportedly learned about the healing technique and started applying it after watching the 2017 documentary, Heal.

“[The Duchess of Sussex] is convinced that tapping has helped both her and Harry release negative patterns imprinted on their DNA from past generations,” the source said.

Meghan is also an advocate of the Japanese healing technique known as Reiki. Meghan has been performing “Reiki on herself, and even on Archie and her dogs to help them feel more balanced and relaxed.”

What are Reiki and EFT/tapping therapy?

Tapping therapy, also known as Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), involves touching the patient at specific “pressure points” to relieve stress, induce relaxation, and promote healing.

Tapping therapy is similar to acupuncture, but instead of sticking pins in pressure points, practitioners use gentle taps or touches to restore the body’s energy balance. This is believed to help relieve emotional and physical pain, anxiety, and psychological trauma.

Reiki is a Japanese healing technique that involves passing “life force energy” to patients by “laying on hands.” Reiki is also believed to be effective for treating stress and inducing relaxation.

Many practitioners of Reiki also use tapping therapy techniques.

Harry questioned Prince Charles’ parenting skills

The latest news comes after Harry questioned Prince Charles’ parenting skills on the Armchair Expert podcast with host Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Harry accused Charles of passing on a “lot of genetic pain and suffering.” He appeared to blame the Queen and Prince Philip for Charles’s alleged poor parenting skills when he told Shepard that his father, Prince Charles only treated him “the way he was treated,” by his parents.

Harry repeated the poor parenting allegations against Charles in his new Apple TV+ show, The Me You Can’t See.

The Duke of Sussex claimed that Charles made him suffer as a child. He said Charles told him that “It was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.”