Meghan Markle ‘hated’ royal tour in Australia, according to royal biographer: Did tour inspire Megxit?

The crowds and adulation in Australia may have given Meghan the idea for Brand Sussex. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Meghan Markle allegedly hated going on tour down under in 2018, and it may have even led to her desire to leave the Royal family and start her own brand along with husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was in the early stages of her first pregnancy when she and the Duke embarked on an extremely packed tour of Australia. And while most people would jump at the chance to visit Australia, Meghan was not as excited to be there.

While fans of the Royal couple excitedly lined up to meet them in Sydney, Melbourne, Dubbo, Fraser Island, and at the Invictus Games, Meghan apparently didn’t really understand the point of it all.

Meghan ‘hated every second’ of Australia tour in 2018

In her new book, The Palace Papers, Tina Brown wrote about the revelations from a palace employee, who even went so far as to claim Meghan “hated every second of it.”

According to Brown’s source, Meghan didn’t understand how royal tours work and the adoration with which people show toward members of the royal family.

Brown wrote that she was told, “[Meghan] didn’t understand why things were set up in that way. Instead of being excited when thousands of people showed up at the Opera House, it was very much like, ‘What’s the purpose? I don’t understand this.'”

Tina alleges Meghan had a hard time with the “representational” role of the Royal family, which leads to speculation that this may have been a tipping point in Megxit.

Did the success of the royal tour give Meghan the idea for Brand Sussex?

While the tour of Australia was considered by many to be a huge success, this may have given Meghan the idea of promoting her and Harry as a royal brand, though, as many know, this isn’t the way things work in the House of Windsor.

Tina wrote, “Meghan seemed to interpret the success as a call for Brand Sussex to be elevated in the Palace hierarchy.”

She wrote about Meghan’s experience of seeing the intense adulation shown from fans of the couple, calling it “head-turning for Meghan.”

Meghan and Harry did not receive any appreciation for their efforts in Australia

It was at this point, that Meghan repotedly expected some appreciation from the Royal family after such hard work during their successful tour, but she allegedly did not receive that.

It’s been rumored that this was when relations between The Sussexes, The Cambridges, and the rest of the Royal household began to deteriorate rapidly.

As we all know now, it was just a short time later, in 2020, when Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States. They have now set up their home base in the upscale area of Montecito, California.