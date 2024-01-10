Meghan Markle feels as if she won’t get an ‘olive branch’ from the royal family, expert declares

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are a team, and each brings something different to the table.

They had what could be considered a challenging last year because of the many scandals, legal cases, and deal failures; the couple is looking to revamp things in 2024.

Meghan was a successful actress before she married Harry. Although she now focuses on their children, she is looking to work as an actress again shortly.

Prince Harry, while he remains a prince, has retired from being an active working member of the royal family. Since releasing his autobiography, Spare, it has received mixed reviews.

Recently, a royal and entertainment expert, Kinsey Schofield, offered her opinions on Meghan and her future to The Royal Observer.

With Harry being estranged from his family, Meghan has to decide the best direction for her to move forward.

Royal expert offers her opinions on Meghan’s future

Kinsey has a podcast, To Di For the Daily Royal Podcast, and is an expert on Harry and Meghan.

She has been discussing Meghan, her obsession with her future, and remaining successful. Kinsey said of Meghan, “She does not feel like the royal family is going to give her the olive branch she needs.”

If Meghan doesn’t feel that reconciliation with the Crown will get her anywhere, she may not push Harry to fix things with King Charles and Prince William, his father and brother.

Harry’s book, Spare, coupled with their interview with Oprah Winfrey, certainly did not ease the strained relations. In fact, it could be argued that they made things worse.

Kinsey concluded of Meghan, “She doesn’t think that they’re going to give her what she wants or needs, so her focus is on the future and how she can handle things going forward and find opportunities for herself.”

Harry and Meghan are reduced to being the butts of jokes as their popularity plummets

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Harry and Meghan were roasted at the Golden Globes by comedian Jo Koy. His central joke was, “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix.”

Harry and Meghan have been told they are in “deep trouble” because of the negative attention by royal insider Lady Colin Campbell, according to Great Britain News.

She says, “I can guarantee things are going to get an awful lot worse.” She pointed out, noting that the couple was popular when Harry and Meghan first came to North America.

Jo Koy pointed out that they have been paid a lot of money for failed projects, too, which may make it more challenging for them to find work. Meghan has also been advised not to write her memoir this year because of the wrong timing.

Harry and Meghan fans will keep looking forward to seeing their next move.