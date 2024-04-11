Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exciting new Netflix projects revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hard work may be paying off, as some exciting new projects have just been revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan signed a five-year Netflix deal slated to expire in the coming months. That deal may not be renewed without something creating a splash for the streaming network.

Prince Harry was photographed at an event with Mindy Kaling, another Netflix star, in what could be the beginning of a new project featuring them both.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Prince Harry headlined a summit put on by his Betterup coaching platform. There, he met Mindy, who has a new project coming from Netflix.

There have been rumors that Harry and Meghan are also working on new projects with Netflix, but nothing concrete has been posted until now.

There are now reports of two new projects from Harry and Meghan for the coming months, which sound exciting.

Projects are coming for Harry and Meghan, each tailored to their interests

Deadline reports that Meghan and Harry have two new “non-fiction projects” coming from their deal with Netflix.

These projects are supposedly under the original deal they signed with Netflix in 2020.

The first series is for Meghan Markle and promises to align with another project she shared on her Instagram.

Meghan’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, debuted recently on Instagram. Though there are no products for sale yet, fans cannot wait to see what she offers.

According to Deadline, Meghan’s Netflix project will likely include “cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

It is reported that Meghan will produce the project with Chanel Pysnik, her Archewell Productions team lead, Leah Hariton, Aaron Saidmand, and Eli Holzman from Intellectual Property Corporation.

The series and Meghan’s lifestyle brand should mesh perfectly, and the series is a good venue to showcase the products she will sell on Instagram.

Harry’s project sounds like it will fit his athleticness perfectly

Harry’s project will align more with his interests in the sporting world. Harry is not new to sports, as he founded the Invictus Games.

He loves sports, and the foundation helps wounded warriors regain their sense of self through their love of sports and competition.

The new project for Harry, which Deadline is reporting, deals with the sport of polo. It is said to be “following the world of professional polo.”

It purportedly will be shot in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center. Prince Harry has played polo and has a deep knowledge of it.

The series, produced by Boardwalk Pictures, will bring the sport into more American homes.

Both shows sound exciting and fun, which may be what Harry and Meghan need to extend their Netflix deal for several more years.