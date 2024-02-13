Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rebrand themselves ahead of Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been busy behind the scenes lately, and it shows.

Fans knew Harry had a quick trip to the United Kingdom to see his ailing father before his surprise appearance at the NFL Honors Awards last Thursday.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and Harry had to see him even though it meant so many hours on a plane and back.

Since Meghan chose to stay home, there was speculation that Harry and Meghan would appear at the Super Bowl.

They did not, but that could be because they were preparing for their Valentine’s Day trip to the Winter Training Camp ahead of the Invictus Games Vancouver.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But something else was noticed that Harry and Meghan have been working on. An eagle-eyed fan posted a link to their new website on X (formerly Twitter).

Harry and Meghan have launched the new website https://t.co/y2N07nTZJB where updates from the couple will be posted. The site links to Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions which now have their own landing pages – along with the dormant https://t.co/6NI8H2RsXm — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) February 12, 2024

Sussex.com, an elegant site showcasing Meghan and Harry’s photo on the main page, declares, “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy.”

The site also lists The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and other charities and organizations that receive their support with the disclaimer of together and separately.

It is a “comprehensive hub” and a “one-stop shop” operated by the “Office of The Duke and Duchess Sussex,” reports The Daily Mail.

Their old website now reads, “This site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, prior to their move to the United States.” It then directs people to their new Sussex.com site.

This could mean that Harry and Meghan are moving away from their old life as working royals and forging new paths in North America.

Harry and Meghan get ready for Invictus Games 2025

The Archwell Instagram account that houses Harry and Meghan’s footage from the Invictus Games last held in Dusseldorf, Germany, has been updating the comments and photos recently.

With the upcoming training camp for the Invictus Winter Games this week, they may be getting ready to load a ton of new content on Instagram for fans to engage with soon.

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2014 and work to help wounded service people heal through sports and training. Harry and Meghan are big supporters and attend events as often as possible.

This week will be a working vacation for them, but fans can hope they can carve out some couple time while they are in Canada over Valentine’s Day.