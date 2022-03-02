Mathew McConaughey denies having hair transplant, says surgeon is taking credit for his regrowth

Matthew McConaughey claims that his miraculous hair regrowth was due to his own dedication to rubbing in ointment. Pic credit: @officiallymcconaughey/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey was not afraid to call out a surgeon after the doctor took credit for getting the actor’s hair to grow in thicker.

Matthew, 52, came out with a statement regarding his luscious locks in his new memoir Greenlight, admitting that while he did have to shave his head in the ’90s to kick-start healthier growth, it was due to his own daily dedication to scalp treatments that his hair came back in full force.

“I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it. No Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor”, he said in his book, as reported on by TMZ.

In an interview with LADbible, Matthew detailed how he spent time every morning rubbing a regrowth ointment into his scalp, saying, “All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

Matthew said that if fans go back to his earlier films and photos, it was clear that his hair was thinning.

“You can go back and look at things like The Wedding Planner and those things; I mean, you’ll see, I was losing,” he said.

“I got a picture, turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head.”

Matthew is apparently annoyed that a doctor is taking credit for his hair regrowth

Matthew then alleged to LADbible that he bumped into a doctor once who told him that another surgeon had taken credit for giving him a hair transplant a year prior.

The doctor asked if he could feel Matthew’s hair to confirm that there were no transplants in there, and Matthew obliged.

“I said ‘Yeah man,’ he goes ‘You don’t have transplants,’ I said ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t.’ He goes, ‘I can’t wait to bust this guy’s nut next year when he raises his hand.'”

Matthew would be ‘open’ to starring in Magic Mike 3 if his costars were willing to come back

As Matthew celebrates the wrapping and release of Sing 2, which boasts the vocal talents of actors like Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson, he has expressed an interest in taking on the role of Mike again in Magic Mike 3.

Speaking with Variety, Matthew said that even though he declined the offer to star in Magic Mike XXL in 2015, he wouldn’t completely take a role in a third installment off the table.

“Channing Tatum, call me, bro!” he joked to the magazine. “I haven’t heard from ya!”

“I don’t know, I’d have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one,” he added.

Matthew currently lives with his wife, model Camila Alves, and their three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston in a lavish mansion in the actor’s home-state of Texas.