Reese Witherspoon asks followers which habits improve their daily life, Ina Garten shares the best advice

When Reese Witherspoon asked her Instagram followers to share their daily habits, Food Network star and cookbook author Ina Garten shared her own tips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Actress Reese Witherspoon hopped on her Instagram account yesterday to ask her followers what their “good habits” were. After all, when we head into a new year, it’s always a good time to reevaluate your goals, priorities, and dreams.

Witherspoon’s own list included starting each day with a big glass of water, going to bed by 10 p.m. every night, getting more sleep, reading without any distractions for 30 to 60 minutes a day, and getting at least ten minutes of outdoor light, among others.

And when Reese turned the question back to her fanbase wanting to know what their good habits were, one of her followers, Food Network star and celebrated cookbook author Ina Garten, offered up some good of her own.

Reese Witherspoon asks her followers about their good habits

In the clip, Reese is sitting outside of her home in the cool winter sun decked out in a snazzy black hat and sunglasses with her black Labrador dog, Major, getting ready to go for a walk.

“Do we walk every day?” she asked her canine companion, who affectionately agreed.

“Let’s talk about habits!” she captioned in the post. “Are there any that have improved your daily life?”

She then showed her fans a book she’d recently read called Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones, by James Clear.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The theory behind the 2018 bestseller is making just one or two small adjustments to your every day habits can lead to monumental results and changes for the better and improve your life.

This led Reese to pose the question back to her followers about their own daily routines.

Ina Garten’s daily habits

While the answers were different for everyone, Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten chimed in with her own interesting personal tips.

Hers included drinking large cosmopolitans, staying up too late to binge watch TV shows (a big no-no for Reese), playing more Sudoku, and spending time safely with her loved ones.

Pic credit: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

A quick look at Ina Garten’s own Instagram page proves her point, too.

“Just what the doctor ordered for a snowstorm! #bloodorangecosmos,” she captioned in this post:

Ina’s fans loved her tips and were praising her for keeping it real.

Last April, Ina posted a hilarious video of herself mixing up a colossal cosmopolitan at 9 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, back when the pandemic first started.

“It’s always cocktail hour during a crisis,” she equipped.