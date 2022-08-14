Madonna reveals the on-stage wardrobe mishap that nearly ended her career

Madonna is sharing a story that almost ended her career. Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, recently told a story that illustrated how much pop culture has changed during her career, which spans over four decades.

Madonna was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she promoted her latest album, Finally Enough Love. The album features her staggering 50 number-one hits.

Jimmy and Madonna took a blast from the past and discussed a few of Madonna’s hit singles from Finally Enough Love.

Appropriately, she spoke about a moment early on in her career, around the time of her first number one hit.

Jimmy mentioned that Like A Virgin was Madonna’s first single, but it wasn’t supposed to be.

Madonna confirmed Jimmy’s assertion and said her first single was supposed to be Material Girl. She mused, “Those were the days when I had no say in anything. Can you imagine those days even existing?”

Madonna revealed that the song was quite controversial, not because of the song itself, but because of her performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards.

Madonna fell at first VMAS, accidentally revealing her behind

Madonna performed at the show and descended from a wedding cake with very steep stairs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She got to the bottom of the cake, and her stiletto fell off, so she tried to recover smoothly but ended up falling, lifting up her dress and revealing her behind.

Madonna shared, “Those were the days when you shouldn’t show your butt to have a career. Now it’s the opposite.”

She continued, “It wasn’t even the whole butt. It was like a butt cheek — like half of a butt cheek.”

Madonna said that when she went backstage, her manager told her that her career, “was over with.”

Thankfully, the Material Girl enjoyed a full recovery and unimaginable success.

Now, her success will become a feature length film, thanks to Diablo Cody.

Madonna’s biopic will star Julia Garner

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Julia Garner won the role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic after a grueling audition process.

Madonna reportedly favored Julia to play her likeness in the biopic, which she plans to direct.

Madonna wrote the script for the biopic with Diablo Cody from 2020 to 2021 before they sent it to the studios.

Universal Pictures won the bidding war for the script, and casting began.

Variety reported that the Ozark and Inventing Anna actress won the honors after displaying extensive singing and dancing skills.

Other contenders included Sydney Sweeney, Florence Pugh, and Alexa Demie.