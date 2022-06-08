Julia Garner tapped to play Material Girl in Madonna biopic 

Julia Garner tapped to play Madonna in biopic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

After months of rumors and speculation, Julia Garner has reportedly been offered the role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic, which has garnered quite a buzz.

The actress has enjoyed wild success because of her Netflix roles in Ozark and Inventing Anna. Madonna herself allegedly favored Garner, as the 63-year-old pop star will play an integral part in the film. The Ozark actress had some stiff competition to play the role and underwent multiple auditions to prove herself worthy of the role.

As for Garner, her team reportedly has the offer at the time of this article.

Julia Garner offered Madonna role, beating stiff competition

Julia Garner received an offer to play Masonna in the highly-anticipated biopic, according to well-placed sources.

Variety reports that Garner received an offer for the role after a grueling competition. The audition process was reported as grueling because the musical skills required included extensive singing and dancing.

The reports continue that Garner’s team is considering the offer and is expected to accept the role.

Madonna has expressed a desire to play a pivotal role as director of the film and has said that no one else can direct her biopic. Diablo Cody co-wrote the script in 2020, and the battle to play Madonna has been on with many well-known names floated as potential “Material Girls.” Cody and Madonna reportedly worked on the script for more than a year before delivering it to studios in 2021.

Universal Pictures won the bidding war for the rights to the film and is set to produce the movie. Although other details, including a production timeline, are unknown at this time, casting a lead actress is a big step.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Other contenders to play Madonna in new biopic

A number of contenders to play Madonna floated around once rumors began. The actresses reportedly had multiple audition callbacks, 11-hour daily choreography sessions, and singing auditions.

Alexa Demie, who starred as Maddie Perez on the HBO series Euphoria was a contender. Another rumored auditioning actress for Madonna was Demie’s Euphoria costar, Sydney Sweeney.

Midsommar actress Florence Pugh was also a favorite to play Madonna in the biopic. Australian actress Odessa Young, who starred in Looking for Grace, also reportedly was a contender.

The names of a few singers have also floated around, including Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira.

Garner, the ultimate choice of production and Madonna, has played a diverse set of roles and demonstrated range in her young career.