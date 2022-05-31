Julia Garner shares BTS photos with Ozark Season 4 cast

Julia Garner shared a heartfelt post with her Ozark castmates. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 was long-awaited by fans when it came out at the end of April, and while some of the cast began posting their thanks immediately, others waited a little longer before revealing anything about the last chapter of the drama series.

Julia Garner was relatively quiet on Instagram after the show aired, waiting an entire month before making another post. Although it’s not uncommon for Julia to only post every week or so, it was a long month with no word from the actress.

Julia returned to share some photos behind the scenes of Ozark Season 4, where she closed out her role as the fan-favorite, Ruth Langmore. The photos show her with several of her castmates whom she spent the last few years filming with, warming the hearts of fans.

Julia Garner shares sweet pics with Ozark cast

Julia’s recent post included seven photos with different cast members, the first being a photo of Julia hugging Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde). The two worked together from the very beginning of the show and appeared to have grown close as coworkers and likely friends.

Swiping right, fans can see a photo of Julia embracing director and photographer Amanda Marsalis and a picture of Julia posing with Killer Mike and Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde) before fans see a shot of Ruth approaching the familiar scene of the trailers she and her family called home.

One photo shows Julia posing with Chris Baker, Trevor Long, Carson Holmes, Charlie Tahan, and Marc Menchaca, who portrayed Boyd, Cade, Three, Wyatt, and Russ Langmore, respectively.

Another photo shows a scene where Ruth and Wyatt chat on top of the roof of the trailer, while the last image in the post attests to Ozark’s major success the weekend the last season was released.

She thanked fans in her caption, writing, “Thank you everyone for watching the finale season of @ozark. This was such a special time in my life. I love you all so much. [Heart emoji] #grateful.”

Will there be another season of Ozark?

As viewers may recall, the last episode of Ozark tied up many loose ends. Ruth Langmore met her ultimate demise, a reprieve from the life she seemed so tired of, leaving Three as the only remaining Langmore.

Baby Zeke was taken into foster care, Omar Navarro was killed, and the cartel was in the hands of Omar’s sister Camila, who worked out a deal with the FBI.

At long last, the Byrde family was safe and basically free to do what they wanted. Season 4 was the last season of Ozark, officially bringing the drama series to a close.

Ozark Seasons 1-4 are available for streaming on Netflix.