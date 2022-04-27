Madonna strikes a pose for music and sushi

Madonna posed eating sushi. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vogue singing legend Madonna struck a pose on social media this week and confirmed the importance of both music and sushi in her life.

The 63-year-old Queen of Pop dropped a series of eight pics to her Instagram, where she is rocking a black leather jacket with a corset, shorts, and fishnet tights.

The pictures show the Like a Virgin singer posing among an array of keyboards, indicating she may be performing or recording some music. One of the shots has her eating sushi.

There’s also one raunchy picture where she’s spread her legs and is grabbing her crotch.

Madonna captioned the pics with a statement proclaiming the importance to her of music and sushi; she wrote: “Music and Sushi save my life.”

In the caption, Madonna tagged in music producer Mike Dean and musician S!ck!ck, and in the first photo, she tagged in artist Andy Lecompte along with health and beauty stylist Wendi Miyake.

Madonna has a whopping 17.9 million followers, and at the time of writing, her post had racked up nearly 200,000 likes and a ton of comments.

Fans praised Madonna’s bold look

In the comments, Madonna was awash with praise. Singer Sarah Hudson commented in all caps: “STUNNING F**KING QUEEN OF THIS PLANET!” And actor Asia Argento wrote: “stunning” with a stars for eyes emoji.

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

Health and beauty expert Jerrod Blandino wrote: “Love the hair!” and there were plenty of fans commenting with heart-shaped emojis too.

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s behavior has been causing some controversy

Madonna has been making the headlines quite a bit recently, and it has not always been for the right reasons. She has posted a series of videos and pictures through TikTok and Instagram, which can be described as raunchy.

However, some fans were concerned that the images were lacking in taste, and some suggested that the Queen of Pop should act her age.

Last week, she received criticism after flashing her underwear on a TikTok video, and on Saturday she got further abuse, and calls to “grow up” when she posted a video of herself dancing pant-less to Instagram.

Strange and bewildering videos have been a bit of a feature with Madonna in recent times. Earlier this month, she posted a heavily filtered and confusing video to TikTok, but she did caption it with, “It’s Been a Tough Week.”

Madonna still has her army of fans and will no doubt continue to shock some while delighting others during her lengthy career.