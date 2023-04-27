Machine Gun Kelly fuels Megan Fox split rumors with solo birthday bash

There may be trouble in paradise between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

The rumors come after the actress was absent from the musician’s recent 33rd birthday bash.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan have been at the center of media attention since their public romance began in 2020. However, a few recent absences have called into question the status of the couple’s engagement.

In addition to Megan’s absence at MGK’s birthday party, she walked the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet solo.

These appearances were deviations from the early phases of the relationship when Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were attached at the hip.

Therefore, Megan’s nonattendance at MGK’s birthday bash, combined with her erasing all social media posts, added fuel to the proverbial fire.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spark breakup rumors

MGK and a group of friends celebrated his big day with cake and celebrations featuring the musician’s beloved cat.

The group had an epic party for the birthday boy, and according to TMZ, the rager got shut down by police.

While MGK’s pet made an appearance, another one of his loved ones, Megan, was nowhere to be found.

Although Machine Gun Kelly’s party looked like a blast, it was hard to notice the lack of Megan.

As fans and tabloids try to decipher the significance of Megan’s absence, the couple continues to fascinate fans and inspire curiosity.

Megan Fox celebrated Machine Gun Kelly’s 32nd birthday

As Monsters and Critics reported last year, Megan went all out for MGK’S special day.

Megan posted a heartfelt Instagram share, where she shared affectionate pictures with her man. She also sang the praises of her soulmate with a heartfelt caption.

The Transformers actress revealed that MGK, who was born one month early, was supposed to be a Gemini.

In the now-deleted post, Megan wrote, “Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby, you were both ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time’ and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you.”

Megan also wrote, “The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are… How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…”

As for Megan, she has been notoriously private about her personal life, and MGK was the exception to that rule.

Time will tell what happens between the tumultuous lovers, who always keep fans guessing.