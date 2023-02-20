Megan Fox returns to social media to shut down rumors

Megan Fox made a pointed return to social media to address the cheating allegations swirling around her fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

Fans started speculating that the singer was possibly stepping out on Megan with his band’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd after Megan mysteriously and suddenly deleted all photo evidence of MGK online.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress cryptically alluded to relationship troubles when she wiped her Instagram page clean of her beau and all other photos after a vague post she made in December in which she claimed she was “taking applications” for a new girlfriend.

Now, following days of radio silence, Megan made a brief but purposeful comeback on social media to make a statement about the cheating rumors surrounding her and MGK.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Megan said in her scathing post.

“That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Sophie Lloyd’s reps respond to rumors she cheated with Machine Gun Kelly

While fans continue to simmer and stew over the meaning behind Megan’s Instagram erasure and her recent retort so that followers could not share their comments, a representative for Sophie Lloyd spoke out against the allegations, saying the rumors were baseless.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management team relayed exclusively to Page Six.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else,” the statement continued.

For her part, Megan has appeared to douse the flames by offering support to Sophie amidst the cheating rumors, with the actress writing on Sophie’s Instagram page with nothing but praise for the musician.

Megan Fox praises Sophie Lloyd amidst rumors the guitarist cheated with Machine Gun Kelly

While Sophie has remained mum on the tabloid and fan rumors she is getting between Megan and MGK, Megan herself has provided some grace to the messy situation.

Following a post by Sophie in which she shared some fiery new art for her single Fall of Man featuring Matthew K. Heafy, Megan made her initial social media appearance after deactivating her page by heaping praise onto the guitarist.

Megan alluded to the cheating allegations against the guitarist by mentioning the situation, as she claimed the whole thing got out of hand.

“How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand.

Why are people so…so dumb,” Megan wrote on Sophie’s post.

Megan then complimented the guitarist for her musical skills while welcoming her to Hollywood, warning her that this current mess is not the last she would likely see as she continued to rise into stardom.

Although Megan’s recent IG post appears to clear up the cheating rumors, fans will surely be looking for more proof that the actress and Machine Gun Kelly are still on course to get married after their unique engagement last year.